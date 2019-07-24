Thomas L. Santee, 75, of Upper Saucon Twp. died Monday, July 22, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of the late Corinne K. (Boltz) Santee who died Dec. 28, 1998. Tom was born in New Castle, Pa on May 15, 1944 to the late Donald E. and Rose M. (Ritchie) Santee. He was a machinist at various industries in the Lehigh Valley. Tom was a member of MorningStar Moravian Church, Coopersburg; founding member of the Buc-Le Aero, Quakertown; an avid pool player with the APA for over 60 years; and loved golf. Tom was an avid motorcyclist.



SURVIVORS: Children: Thomas R. (Melissa B.) of Center Valley, Mark D. (Brenda L.) of Center Valley, Anthony D. of Coopersburg; fiance: Audrey E. Green of Whitehall; sister: Carol A. Heath-Kim (Rodney) Kim of El Cerrito, CA. Predeceased by infant granddaughter: Hayley Corinne Santee.



SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 5 - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 5:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church, 234 S. Main St., Coopersburg, PA 18036. Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019