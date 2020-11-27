1/
Thomas Lewis Davies
Passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia.

Thomas, 80, was born December 19, 1939, at Allentown Hospital, a son of the late Lewis and Eleanor Davies. He was a graduate of Allen High School, and earned a bachelor's degree at Muhlenberg College, and a graduate degree in Business Administration from American University in Washington, DC. He served honorably in the United States Army for two years. Tom had a distinguished career with the US Government. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward and is survived by his long time companion, Millie Venesi, his sister, Patricia Teevan, and his brother, William Davies.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2020.
November 26, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
