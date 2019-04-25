Thomas M. Arner, 79, of Orefield, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Bonita L. (Heiser) Arner to whom he was married 50 years last May 4. Born in Coaldale, January 16, 1940, Thomas was the son of the late Harry T. and Mildred A. (Daubenspeck) Arner. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during a peacetime era. Thomas was employed as an inspector and machinist at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Macungie, for 21 years before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the North End Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli and a former Cub Scout Leader at Jordan Lutheran Church, Orefield.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Bonita; children, Susan E. Livingston of Wescosville, Karen L. Paules and her husband, William of Alburtis, Thomas M. Arner II and his wife, Natsuko of Macungie, Jane E. Lawrence and her husband, Anthony of Blandon; brothers, William O. Arner of New Tripoli, David R. Arner and his wife, Debbie, and Dale F. Arner and his wife, Gay both of Orefield; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; predeceased by a brother, Michael P. Arner and a sister-in-law, Shirley M. Arner.Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Monday, April 29, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Curtis G. Kemmerer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Monday in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Morgenland Union Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary