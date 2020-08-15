On Monday, July 20, 2020 our brother, Thomas Marshall Florance passed away at age 60. Tommy was born on April 23,1960 in Bethlehem, PA, son of Marshall and Joan Florance. Tommy enjoyed his life in Espanola, New Mexico and was known for his willingness to lend a hand, sense of humor and kind, compassionate spirit.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Florance and mother, Joan Florance. He is survived by his sisters, Cynthia, Marsha, and Mary; brothers, David and Andrew, and many nieces and nephews. We are celebrating Tommy's life by sending up good thoughts and prayers to honor his life. The family of Thomas Marshall Florance has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 - ww.devargasfuneral.com