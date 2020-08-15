1/
Thomas M. Florance
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, July 20, 2020 our brother, Thomas Marshall Florance passed away at age 60. Tommy was born on April 23,1960 in Bethlehem, PA, son of Marshall and Joan Florance. Tommy enjoyed his life in Espanola, New Mexico and was known for his willingness to lend a hand, sense of humor and kind, compassionate spirit.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Florance and mother, Joan Florance. He is survived by his sisters, Cynthia, Marsha, and Mary; brothers, David and Andrew, and many nieces and nephews. We are celebrating Tommy's life by sending up good thoughts and prayers to honor his life. The family of Thomas Marshall Florance has entrusted their loved one to DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 - ww.devargasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM 87532
(505) 662-2400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeVargas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved