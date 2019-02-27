Home

Thomas M. Herceg, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away February 25, 2019 in Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Twp.. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Kukoda) Herceg. They were married 52 years. Born in Freemansburg, he was a son of the late Stephen and Eva (Chendo) Herceg. He served in the U. S. Airforce during the Korean Conflict and worked for Lucent (Formerly Western Electric) for 37 years retiring in 1994. He was a parishioner of the former St. John Capistrano R. C. Church, Bethlehem. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Patricia, are his son, Stephen J. Herceg; daughter, Jennifer L. Evans (Ethan) of Bethlehem and a granddaughter, Alaina Jacobs. He was preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters.Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, March 2nd from 12-1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. all from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019
