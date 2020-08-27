Thomas Michael Pavlinsky, 70, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of AnnMarie (Plata) Pavlinsky with whom he shared 28 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Vuksta) Pavlinsky. Tom graduated from Hellertown High School. He was in the U.S. Navy for almost 10 years and served as a Vietnam Vet. Tom worked at Mack Trucks as a computer programmer/analyst for over 30 years. He was a member of Heights AA, Slovak Catholic Sokols, and Hellertown American Legion. He loved to play golf with his beautiful wife, bowling and the casinos. Tom also enjoyed wood working projects and home construction. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by daughters, Vicki and husband, Frank Kocsi, Tammy Pavlinsky, and Lori and husband, Brian Sabo; 6 grandchildren, Cadi, Briana, Ryan, Andrew, Dylan, Haylee and 1 great grandson, Brandon Thomas, Jr.; brother, Rich; sister, Nancy and husband, Michael O'Keefe; and several nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Northampton. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Alzheimer's Association
, Suite 102, 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 in loving memory of Tom.