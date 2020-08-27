AnnMarie & Family,

We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Tom. He was such fun to bowl with back in the days. A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, for they are still alive in our hearts and minds, through us, they live on. May you take comfort knowing that you have an angel to watch over all of you. Our thoughts & prayers are with you at this time

Laurie (Hrin) & David Kuchera, Goodyear AZ

Friend