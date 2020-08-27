1/1
Thomas M. Pavlinsky
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Michael Pavlinsky, 70, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of AnnMarie (Plata) Pavlinsky with whom he shared 28 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Vuksta) Pavlinsky. Tom graduated from Hellertown High School. He was in the U.S. Navy for almost 10 years and served as a Vietnam Vet. Tom worked at Mack Trucks as a computer programmer/analyst for over 30 years. He was a member of Heights AA, Slovak Catholic Sokols, and Hellertown American Legion. He loved to play golf with his beautiful wife, bowling and the casinos. Tom also enjoyed wood working projects and home construction. In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by daughters, Vicki and husband, Frank Kocsi, Tammy Pavlinsky, and Lori and husband, Brian Sabo; 6 grandchildren, Cadi, Briana, Ryan, Andrew, Dylan, Haylee and 1 great grandson, Brandon Thomas, Jr.; brother, Rich; sister, Nancy and husband, Michael O'Keefe; and several nieces and nephews. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3219 Santee Rd., Bethlehem. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Assumption BVM Cemetery, Northampton. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Alzheimer's Association, Suite 102, 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 in loving memory of Tom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 26, 2020
AnnMarie & Family,
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Tom. He was such fun to bowl with back in the days. A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, for they are still alive in our hearts and minds, through us, they live on. May you take comfort knowing that you have an angel to watch over all of you. Our thoughts & prayers are with you at this time
Laurie (Hrin) & David Kuchera, Goodyear AZ
Friend
August 26, 2020
Pavlinsky Family,

We are so sorry for your loss. May your loving memories of Tom help you get through this difficult time. Loving thoughts and prayers go out you all. God bless you all. Memory Eternal!
Nadda and Bob Pavlinsky and family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved