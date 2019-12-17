|
Thomas M. Schuyler, 70 years, of Northampton, died Saturday December 14th, 2019 at his home. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Marshall R. and Helen (Krchnavi) Schuyler.
Thomas graduated from Catasauqua High School in 1967. He honorably served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Osaka, Japan and the Aleutian Islands, AK serving in Army Intelligence. He worked for many years in packaging for Cori Acres Inc. and later the Packaging Corporation of America, before retiring. Tom enjoyed biking, traveling, photography and his pets.
Tom is survived by his sisters Margaret A. Schuyler, Helen M. Finley and husband James, Elizabeth A. Bateman, wife of the late Edward and a brother William R. Schuyler; nephews Christopher, Matthew and Jonathan, niece Rebecca and a great nieces Madison and Julia.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019