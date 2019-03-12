Thomas M. Thompson, 72, passed away March 11, 2019 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. He was the husband of Judith R. (Zavecz). The couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 17. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Carolyn P. (Pongracz) Thompson. Thomas graduated from Bethlehem Business School and he was a senior accountant at Mack Trucks, Allentown, for 38 years until he retired in September 2008. He was a member of The Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, Fearless Fire Company, UNAMI Fish & Game and Guthsville Rod & Gun Club.Survivors: Wife; Son, Christopher T. Thompson of Allentown. Thomas was predeceased by his brother, Robert Thompson. Services: 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Friday at The Cathedral of St. Catharine of Sienna, Allentown. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. www.BKRFH.comContributions: Contributions may be made to a . Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary