Thomas Michael Hopewell, 68, of Reading, Pa., formerly of Palmer Twp. Pa., and Lopatcong Twp., NJ, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Tom was born on April 15, 1952 in Phillipsburg, NJ; he was the son of the late Adelbert "Del" and Margaret Carr Hopewell. Tom achieved LIFE SCOUT in the "Boy Scouts of America" during his youth. A 1970 graduate of Phillipsburg High School, he was a member of many school clubs. He was an avid dancer all of his life. He also was a 1974 graduate of "The College of New Jersey", formerly known as "Trenton State College", with a BS degree in Elementary Education. Tom was an active member of "Sigma Tau Chi Fraternity", serving as the fraternity's social chairman for two years. He went on to become an active member and co-founder of Sigma Tai Chi's Alumni Association from 1975 until his death. He served as its President for the first two years. To fraternity brothers and college friends, he was Nicknamed "Hopey". Tom was also a Home Association member since 1995 at the Brown & Lynch Post 9 in Palmer Township. After graduating from college, Tom was employed as a fourth and fifth grade teacher in the Ewing Township School System, Trenton, NJ, for several years. He worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative for Jansen Pharmaceutical, Somerset, NJ. Later returning to teaching, he retired as a fifth and sixth grade teacher, as well as the Enrichment Coordinator for the Franklin Township School District in Broadway, NJ, teaching there for several years until his retirement. Following retirement, he worked part time at The Home Depot, as a garden consultant and served as a substitute school teacher in various area school districts. In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a sister Peggy Lou Hopewell Renner who passed away in 1996. Tom is survived by his sister, Patricia Diefenderfer and her husband Jeffrey of Sinking Spring, PA. He is also survived by a nephew, Derek B. Brynildsen and his wife, Carolyn also of Sinking Spring, Pa., a niece, Laurie Weigner and her husband Michael of Tampa, Fl., two nieces and a brother-in-law, Kelly, Colleen and Robert Renner, of Easton, Pa., two great-nieces and two great-nephews. He also had an Aunt Annmarie Sylvester and an Uncle Pete Hopewell in Clark Summit, PA. He is also survived by several cousins and their children. Two dear friends, Donna Beaty Kobler and Nancy Terleski were also close loved ones of Tom. His dog, "Bai-Lee", was a faithful friend. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 10AM to 12 (noon) at The Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 William Penn Highway, Palmer Twp., PA. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at the Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp., Pa. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.