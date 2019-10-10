|
Thomas Stephen Minninger, 65, of Atlanta, GA passed Saturday, September 21,2019. Born in Allentown Pa, he was the son of the late Florine (Bohn) and Stephen E. Minninger. Tom was a graduate of William Allen High School ('72) and Penn State University ('76). He spent a year as a Vista Volunteer and spent the following years putting his artistic abilities and creative talents toward home remodeling and craftsmanship. Tom was an eclectic soul who enjoyed fishing, sports, playing trivia, brewing beer, and being surrounded by friends. Tom loved animals and had several adopted pets. Survived by his sister, Susan and husband William Rauch, his nieces, Ellen, Emily, and Erica Rauch, and his cousin Sherry and husband Charlie Schrammel all from Allentown Pa, along with many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 10/17 5pm at Hops at the Paddock, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019