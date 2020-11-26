Thomas N. Rutman, 66, of Catasauqua passed away on November 22, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg. He was the loving husband of Cathy S. (Sponsler) Rutman. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this past May 14th. Born in Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Edward and Mildred (Brown) Rutman. Thomas was a 1972 graduate of Catasauqua High School and went on to further his education by achieving a B.S in Pharmacy from the University of the Sciences. He worked as a pharmacist for a variety of places before eventually retiring from Weis Markets. He enjoyed volunteering his time as a trail ambassador for the DL Trail, fishing at Leaser Lake, and was proud of his many wood carvings including a bear and friendly dragon that stood at the Catasauqua Park. He was a devoted husband, loving father and caring grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his wife, Cathy, he is survived by his son, John T. Rutman and wife Alana; daughters, Natalie Rutman and husband Chris Bickert; and Maureen Rutman; grandson, Spencer Bickert; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Ronald Rutman and sister, Sylvia Nicklas. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI of the Lehigh Valley at 802 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Catasauqua, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
