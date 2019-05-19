Rev Thomas N Thomas, 70, of South Whitehall Township, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home following a ten week fight against complications from three aggressive brain tumors. He was the husband of Katherine E. Brearley.Born August 15th, 1948 in Lancaster, Thomas was the son of the late Frank R. and Doratha (Dick) Thomas. Rev Thomas was named Pastor Emeritus of Union UCC Neffs, where he served for 30 years retiring in 2014. He was currently a member of Longswamp UCC, Mertztown where he taught Sunday School and sang on the choir.TNT was an excellent athlete and attended the University of Virginia on a full football scholarship. He maintained an interest in athletics his whole life and read the sports section of The Morning Call each morning to learn about local athletes. He remembered the names and accomplishments of hundreds of local athletes.TNT was a person of faith. As a child he attended the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity in Lancaster when Rev Wallace Fisher was pastor. As a teenager his pastor was Rev Bill Kinzer of St Luke Lutheran Church, Richmond VA. These two pastors, and the professors of Andover Newton Theological Seminary, shaped TNT to become dedicated to pastoral ministry and social justice. He served several UCC churches and sat on many boards and committees. Thomas served as a UCC missionary pastor to the United Church of Zambia for four years.TNT loved gardening and nature. He took great pleasure in using his strength, endurance and ingenuity in the creation of a productive yard space. Thomas enjoyed every aspect of the great outdoors.TNT was an informed voter committed to the democratic process. He followed the voting record of all local politicians and kept himself informed on a wide range of political issues. Most recently he was a part of the Upper Lehigh Democrats and was an assistant precinct captain for South Whitehall. He worked to energize others to be informed voters.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Katherine; sons Morgan Thomas and his wife, Brittany of Macungie, Jeremiah Thomas of Uniontown, Matthew Thomas and his wife, Gina of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Tanner and Presley Thomas of Macungie; siblings, Tanya Richter and her husband, Fred of Annville, Tim Thomas and his wife, Edith of Charlottesville, VA; nieces and nephews; Thomas was predeceased by his son Owen Thomas. Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 am. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Union UCC, 5550 PA Route 873, Neffs. Family and friends may pay their respects from 5 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville and 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. Friday in the Memorial Hall at the church. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Thomas's memory to The Phoebe Home, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. The family appreciates the excellent care Phoebe Home staff gave to Rev. Thomas.Thomas received many cards during his short illness so please give on line condolences only. On June 1st there will be a work day to clean up Thomas's beautiful one acre yard. Details will be on FaceBook or by contacting the family. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary