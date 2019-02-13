Thomas O. Kern, 63, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully last Friday, February 8, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late William J. and Agnes (Hofelich) Kern. Tom graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1973, and Bloomsburg State College in 1977. He worked for Bethlehem Steel for 26 years, and had been the Manager of Payroll & Employee Benefits for the Catholic Diocese of Allentown since 2005. The many people who knew Tom Kern would undoubtedly describe him as a loyal friend, a dedicated family man, and an all-around unforgettable man. He was a fitness enthusiast, and was a member of the Bethlehem Racquetball Club for more than 30 years, where he forged many lasting friendships. When the club closed, he continued exercising and finding gym buddies at Anytime Fitness. He loved spending time with friends, and was a longtime member of the Coplay Saengerbund. Tom was an avid sports fan, particularly when it came to Notre Dame football. He enjoyed many trips with family to South Bend, and was especially dedicated to watching every play of every game. Just ask his gym buddies who were told, "Don't tell me anything, I'm taping it!" He also loved golf, and was famous for hosting a Masters party every April. This gathering was legendary among his friends, and Tom truly treasured all the memories made over his many decades of hosting. Above all else, Tom was a family man. In 1978, he celebrated his 23rd birthday by marrying his high school sweetheart, Anne-Marie "Annie" (Schwentner) Kern. They celebrated 40 beautiful years of marriage this past June. They have two daughters, Amy and Samantha, who Tom gushed about to anyone who would listen. He was an incredibly devoted "Tom-Tom" to his four young grandsons. His life was guided by his strong faith in God and his devotion to the Church.In addition to his loving wife, Annie, Tom is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Amy and Jim Ziesche of Pittsburgh, Samantha and Jon Kline of Tafton, grandsons George and Anderson Ziesche, Max and Sid Kline, brother William C. Kern of Allentown, mother-in-law Judith Schwentner of Bethlehem, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, & countless friends.His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Avenue, Whitehall, PA 18052 on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10:30 AM, by His Excellency, The Most Reverend Alfred A. Schlert, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of Allentown. BOTH of his viewings will be in Church; Sunday February 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and Monday from 9:00 to 10:15 AM. The Church is located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Whitehall, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions in honor of Tom may be presented to Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052 or The 968 Postal Rd Suite 110 Allentown PA 18109. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary