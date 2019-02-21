|
The family of Tom Kern would like to express our sincere appreciation to the countless friends, family members, coworkers, and neighbors who have reached out since his passing. Whether you sent a card, paid a visit, brought food, or offered kind words, please know that your gestures have sustained us these past few weeks. The incredible love shown to us, and the knowledge that Tom had a positive impact on so many lives will continue to bring us comfort. With love and gratitude, Annie, Amy & Samantha Kern
Published in Morning Call from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
