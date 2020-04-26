Thomas O. Peters
Thomas O. Peters, 88, formerly of Coplay, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. Born in North Whitehall Township, February 2, 1932, Thomas was the son of the late Frank C. and Lillian Anna (Mickley) Peters. He worked for several farms in the Lehigh Valley as a laborer before retiring. Survivors: Sister, Matilda S. Perl of Walnutport; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, Arlene M. Biery, Edna J. Leabold, Pearl J. Solt, Lillian A. Peters, Hilda Schall, David L. Peters, Roy O. Peters, Paul Peters, Grace M. Roth. Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. Interment will take place at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
