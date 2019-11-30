|
Thomas P. Benner, 79, of New Tripoli, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Marianne A. (Fritz) Benner, with whom he shared over 29 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Paul G. Benner and Margaret M. (Powers) Benner. Before retiring, he worked as a foreman at Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years. He was a member of New Life Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Tripoli. He enjoyed hunting and for over 32 years he raised white-tailed deer. He was a member of the Mingo Homing Club, the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club and from 1976-1982, he was a member of L.V. Quarter Midget Racing Club. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and on board of the USS DeHaven.
Survivors: wife Marianne; son Thomas P. Jr. of Allentown; daughter Terrie Ann Thompson of Wind Gap; stepsons Larry Stern of Macungie and Dean Stern of Fleetwood; step daughter Lisa M., wife of Richard Shellhammer of Fogelsville; sister Charlotte Wallace of Wescosville; 13 grandchildren and 4 great granddaughters. He was predeceased by a son Tyler Smith and a brother Richard.
Services: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 3 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM.
Contributions can be made in his memory to his church, 6804 Weiss Rd, New Tripoli, PA 18066
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019