Thomas P. Culligan, 83, of Bethlehem Township, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Thomas R. and Dorothy (Xander) Culligan. Thomas was the beloved husband of Maryanne (Verenna) Culligan. They were due to celebrate their 60th Anniversary on August 27th.
Tom was the owner & operator of Realty Transfer Services of Lehigh Valley, Inc. He was a long-time and very active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he handled and trained German Shepherds for military police duty. He was an avid golfer and was part of the weekly "Hackers" golf league. He loved Jazz music and had an extensive album collection of which he was very proud.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Maryanne; children, Thomas S. & wife Melissa, Maribeth Stackhouse & husband Ross and Shelley Pinkowski & husband Timothy; sister, Mary Lou Culligan; and his 7 adoring grandchildren: Lauren, Jessica, Kristen, Thomas, Sean, Andrew and Caitlyn. He was so proud of them all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 11th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 beginning at 11 a.m. All attendees must wear a mask while in church and we ask that you maintain proper social distancing. Interment will take place at Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. Burial will be open to family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Mission K9 Rescue at MissionK9rescue.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.