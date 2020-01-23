Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Avenue
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas P. Gallagher


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas P. Gallagher Obituary
Thomas P. Gallagher, 63, died on January 20, 2020, at his home in Orefield, Pennsylvania, after battling numerous health conditions. Born on June 26, 1956 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Mary (Allen) and James Gallagher, Tom graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1974. After a brief stint working at Lehigh Structural Steel, Tom headed to the woods of Maine near Moosehead Lake to be a lumberjack, river guide, camp cook and jack of all trades - including manning the large open flame grills at the annual 4th of July celebrations. After his adventures in Maine, Tom attended and graduated from the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School, in Easton, Maryland, a merchant marine school established to train marine engineers. In later years, Tom established a construction business and worked for Pipeline Petroleum. Tom enjoyed going to auto races (especially dirt track) with his friends, finding the best produce in far flung towns and markets, watching TV and just shooting the breeze with whoever was around. Tom is survived by his niece Jane Nagle and her husband Richard McDermott of Chicago, Illinois, nephew Michael Nagle and his wife Megan O'Donnell of Allen Township, nephew Matthew Nagle of Allentown, nephew Timothy Nagle and his wife Lisa Ebert of Allentown, great nieces and nephews Chance, Shane, Evan, Molly, Jack, Bridget, Daniel and Brenna Nagle and Julia and Mary McDermott, many cousins, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gregory and his sister and brother-in-law Regina and Morris Nagle. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown, PA 18102, until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the same location. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -