Thomas P. Gallagher, 63, died on January 20, 2020, at his home in Orefield, Pennsylvania, after battling numerous health conditions. Born on June 26, 1956 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Mary (Allen) and James Gallagher, Tom graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1974. After a brief stint working at Lehigh Structural Steel, Tom headed to the woods of Maine near Moosehead Lake to be a lumberjack, river guide, camp cook and jack of all trades - including manning the large open flame grills at the annual 4th of July celebrations. After his adventures in Maine, Tom attended and graduated from the Calhoon MEBA Engineering School, in Easton, Maryland, a merchant marine school established to train marine engineers. In later years, Tom established a construction business and worked for Pipeline Petroleum. Tom enjoyed going to auto races (especially dirt track) with his friends, finding the best produce in far flung towns and markets, watching TV and just shooting the breeze with whoever was around. Tom is survived by his niece Jane Nagle and her husband Richard McDermott of Chicago, Illinois, nephew Michael Nagle and his wife Megan O'Donnell of Allen Township, nephew Matthew Nagle of Allentown, nephew Timothy Nagle and his wife Lisa Ebert of Allentown, great nieces and nephews Chance, Shane, Evan, Molly, Jack, Bridget, Daniel and Brenna Nagle and Julia and Mary McDermott, many cousins, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gregory and his sister and brother-in-law Regina and Morris Nagle. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Avenue, Allentown, PA 18102, until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at the same location. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 23, 2020