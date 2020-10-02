Thomas P. Howells, 76, of Macungie, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Linda (Fisher) Howells. They celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary last July. Thomas was born in Scranton as son of the late Mary (Burke) Power and stepson of James Power. He was employed as a flagger for PPL and Sycon before retiring from Day-Timers. Thomas was a member of the Emmaus Fire Companies #1 & #2, the Catholic War Veteran's and the Alburtis Rod and Gun Club. He was a life member of the Hogan's. Thomas enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors: Wife; stepdaughter, Susan L. Howell of Allentown; stepson, Thomas Rauch of Maryland; step granddaughters, Kayla and Rebecca.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.