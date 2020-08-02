1/1
Thomas P. McFadden
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas P. McFadden, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 in Visalia, California. He was born on May 22, 1955 to the late Patrick and Rosemary McFadden. Survivors include children, Benjamin and Emily of California; former spouse, Nancy and siblings: Patrick, Rosemary, James, Eileen, Mary, Shawn, Christopher, Joseph, Robert, Peter and Regina. He was a 1973 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and Mount Saint Mary's College 1977. He went on to have a career in hospitality management for the national park service. He treasured the great outdoors and Sequoia was his happy place. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Celebration of his life mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to Sequoia Park Conservancy, 47050 Generals Highway Unit 10, Three Rivers, CA 93271.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
We love you, Thomas. Thank you for the awesome memories and adventures. You will always be in our hearts. Love you brother. Keep smiling
Peter & Katie McFadden
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved