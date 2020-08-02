Thomas P. McFadden, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 in Visalia, California. He was born on May 22, 1955 to the late Patrick and Rosemary McFadden. Survivors include children, Benjamin and Emily of California; former spouse, Nancy and siblings: Patrick, Rosemary, James, Eileen, Mary, Shawn, Christopher, Joseph, Robert, Peter and Regina. He was a 1973 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and Mount Saint Mary's College 1977. He went on to have a career in hospitality management for the national park service. He treasured the great outdoors and Sequoia was his happy place. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Celebration of his life mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to Sequoia Park Conservancy, 47050 Generals Highway Unit 10, Three Rivers, CA 93271.



