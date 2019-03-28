Home

Thomas P. Raftery Obituary
Thomas P. Raftery, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the husband of the late Geraldine S. (Schippits) Raftery, who died in 2016. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Gerald and Josephine Raftery. Thomas worked for Western Union as an assistant foreman and material handler for 30 years before retiring. Later, he worked as a bartender at the Emmaus VFW for many years. Thomas was an avid golfer. Survivors: Sons, Kevin M. of Allentown, Thomas M. of New Tripoli and Michael D. of Jim Thorpe; brother James and his wife Dorothy of Chicago. Services: Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Mark's Cemetery, 103 W. Lexington Street, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown. Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019
