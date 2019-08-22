Home

Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Thomas R. Almeida Obituary
Thomas Robert Almeida, 31, of Lansford, Pennsylvania passed away surrounded by family at 2:54 AM on August 17th, in Abington, Pennsylvania. He was the husband of Aubrey Langlois-Almeida.

In addition to his wife Aubrey, Thomas is also survived by his step-daughter, Seraphina Langlois; his father, Robert Almeida Jr; his mother, Tracey Wilson and her husband David; his sister, Kaitlynd Almeida; his grandmother, Francis Rogers; his grandmother, Carol White; along with many aunts and uncles and large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his adopted daughter, Emily Almeida; his grandfather, Robert Almeida Sr; his grandfather, John Rogers; and his uncle, Thomas Almeida.

Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Thursday, August 22 after 12:00pm in the Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, where his funeral service will be held at 1:00pm. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2019
