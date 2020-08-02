1/
Thomas R. Bryant Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Bryant, Sr., 67, of Mertztown, formerly of Clearwater, Florida, died peacefully, July 28, 2020. He was the widower of Mary Lou Bryant, who died January 5, 2016. Born in Franklin County, OH, Thomas was a son of Ann Marie (Conrad) Bryant Miller, St. Augustine, FL and the late James R. Bryant. Thomas worked as a truck driver for ATL, Inc, Clearwater, FL, until his retirement in 2010. Tom was active in the Boy Scouts of America. In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by four children: Thomas R., Jr., husband of Denys D. (DePalma) Bryant, Mertztown; Christopher M. Bryant companion of Neil Huchton, Dunedin, FL; Kenneth Bosshard and his wife Vanessa, in Utah; and Rachelle (Glantz) Reynolds, in New York. Other survivors include a sister, Lori (Bryant), wife of Tom Slater; and three grandchildren: Emma Bryant; Jacob and Meena Bosshard. In addition to his wife, Mary Lou and father, James, Thomas, Sr. was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bryant. Private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place in the family plot in Texas. The family requests contributions be made in Thomas, Sr's. Memory to The MSA Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is assisting the Bryant family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved