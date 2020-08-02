Thomas R. Bryant, Sr., 67, of Mertztown, formerly of Clearwater, Florida, died peacefully, July 28, 2020. He was the widower of Mary Lou Bryant, who died January 5, 2016. Born in Franklin County, OH, Thomas was a son of Ann Marie (Conrad) Bryant Miller, St. Augustine, FL and the late James R. Bryant. Thomas worked as a truck driver for ATL, Inc, Clearwater, FL, until his retirement in 2010. Tom was active in the Boy Scouts of America. In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by four children: Thomas R., Jr., husband of Denys D. (DePalma) Bryant, Mertztown; Christopher M. Bryant companion of Neil Huchton, Dunedin, FL; Kenneth Bosshard and his wife Vanessa, in Utah; and Rachelle (Glantz) Reynolds, in New York. Other survivors include a sister, Lori (Bryant), wife of Tom Slater; and three grandchildren: Emma Bryant; Jacob and Meena Bosshard. In addition to his wife, Mary Lou and father, James, Thomas, Sr. was predeceased by a brother, Robert Bryant. Private at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place in the family plot in Texas. The family requests contributions be made in Thomas, Sr's. Memory to The MSA Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is assisting the Bryant family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
