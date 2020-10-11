1/
Thomas R. Glose
Thomas R. Glose, 79, of Jim Thorpe, Pa. passed away on Friday, Sept. 18th, 2020, in his home after fighting a valiant battle with cancer. He was husband of Sophie Glose for 16 wonderful years.

Tom was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy from 1965-1967.

He proudly worked for himself as a stained glass artist for almost 50 years. He designed, crafted and installed many of the church windows in Allentown.

Tom was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Wilson, Gerald, and Joseph. He also left behind many nieces, nephews, and loving family members.

A memorial will be held in the Prayer Garden at CUMC,

2715 Mountain View Drive, Bath, Pa. 18014, on Sat, Oct 17th, 11 AM.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Prayer Garden at CUMC
