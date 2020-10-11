Thomas R. Glose, 79, of Jim Thorpe, Pa. passed away on Friday, Sept. 18th, 2020, in his home after fighting a valiant battle with cancer. He was husband of Sophie Glose for 16 wonderful years.



Tom was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy from 1965-1967.



He proudly worked for himself as a stained glass artist for almost 50 years. He designed, crafted and installed many of the church windows in Allentown.



Tom was predeceased by his 3 brothers, Wilson, Gerald, and Joseph. He also left behind many nieces, nephews, and loving family members.



A memorial will be held in the Prayer Garden at CUMC,



2715 Mountain View Drive, Bath, Pa. 18014, on Sat, Oct 17th, 11 AM.



