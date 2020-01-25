|
Thomas R. Hahn, 96, of Bushkill Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth. Together he and his wife, Pearl J. (Nolf) Hahn, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary last June. Born in Stockertown, he was a son of the late Raymond H. and Margaret J. (Snyder) Hahn. At a very early age, Thomas began assisting with duties on the family farm, which was a lifelong passion that he enthusiastically shared with his family. He was a graduate of Nazareth High School, class of 1942. For 20 years, he served in various capacities at the Northampton County Courthouse, where he was elected County Commissioner for two terms, one as Chairman. He later served as the Director of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, before retiring in 1993 after nearly 20 years of service. Thomas was instrumental in expanding Gracedale while County Commissioner and volunteered there many years once he retired. He also enjoyed clerking for Will Hahn Auctioneer for many years, and his favorite pastime was playing pinochle. Proud of his Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, Thomas was a member of Grundsow Lodge, as well as a member of Star Grange – Moorestown, Independent Order of Odd Fellows & Rebekah Lodge, Manoquesy Lodge No. 413 F. & A.M., Bath, and Tall Cedars of Lebanon. A faithful and active member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, he formerly served on consistory, as superintendent of Sunday school, and as treasurer. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Pearl, he is survived by four sons, Thomas R. Hahn, Jr., of Bushkill Twsp, James J. Hahn and his wife, Marsha, of Bethlehem; Gerald D. Hahn and his wife, JoAnne, of Bushkill Twsp, and Stephen E. Hahn, at home; four daughters, Lora S. Hahn-Schubert and her husband, Paul, of East Greenwich, RI., Denise P. McCall and her husband, Brian, of Lower Saucon Twsp, Anita P. Koehler and her husband, Eric, of Nokomis, Fl, and Alison L. Huber and her husband, Samuel, of Northampton; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Hahn, of Richmond, Va; a sister, Anna Trach, of Moore Twsp; nieces and nephews. Thomas was predeceased by a brother, James Hahn, and a sister, Marion Rehrig. Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Monday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the church, and Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ, Mooretown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 25, 2020