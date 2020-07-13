Thomas R. Moller, 57, of Bethlehem, died on July 11, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of C. Richard Moller and Carol (Thompson) Moller. He graduated from Liberty H.S. in 1981. He worked in the family business, the former Moller Vending Corp until it was sold and later for Majestic- Fanatic Co. and also Fairgrounds Sunoco. Tom enjoyed bowling in leagues, going weekly to the AMC theaters, enjoyed watching football, baseball and participated in fantasy football. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters,Georgine Born, Cindy Moller; brother, Jeffrey Moller and a nephew, Adam Wendell all of Bethlehem.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 A.M. all from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial -Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, masks and Social Distancing will be required in the funeral home. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org