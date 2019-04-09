|
Thomas S. Parana, IV, 60, of Breinigsville, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Eleanore A. Miklencic and the late Thomas S. Parana, III. He was member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. Tom worked for Mack Trucks for the last 42 years in Macungie, PA and Winnsboro, SC, and was an active member of the UAW. He was an avid golfer and Dallas Cowboys fan. When he was younger, Tom spent a lot of time helping his grandparents with their family business, The Pine Tree Tavern in Emmaus until it closed in 1991.Survivors: Mother; Siblings, Jeffrey M. Parana, and Susan A. Kanarek and her husband Steven; and Niece, Carly Parana and her husband, Matthew Spencer.Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019