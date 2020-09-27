1/1
Thomas Scott Keiser Sr.
1956 - 2020
Thomas Scott Keiser, Sr., 63, of Lower Macungie Township, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA.

Born November 18, 1956 in Northampton, PA, Thomas grew up in Whitehall, PA and was a lifelong resident of the Lehigh Valley area. He graduated from Whitehall High School. Thomas was a loving family man and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid fisherman, loved going to the beach and cooking. Watching the Philadelphia Eagles with his sons was something he always looked forward to.

Son of the late Stanley R. and Margaret L. (Keck) Keiser, Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of forty-two years, Cynthia (Strybuc) Keiser, and his four sons Thomas Scott Keiser, Jr. and his wife Sadie, Christopher Keiser, Nicholas Keiser and his wife Sanna, and Nathan Keiser. He is also survived by his sister Judith Bredahl.

A Celebration of Thomas' Life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with a visitation to be from 3-4pm and service at 4pm, at the John F. Herron Funeral Home, 458 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements are under the care of the Johnson-Walton Funeral Home, 24 Church Road, Milford, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thomas' name to DAV (Disabled American Veterans Charity) at www.dav.org.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.JohnsonWalton.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
OCT
3
Service
04:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
