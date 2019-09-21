|
Thomas T. Kuntz, 94, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Phoebe Home. He was the husband of the late Faith Joy (Diehl) Kuntz. Born in New Tripoli, he was the son of the late Charles Clement and Lena Olivia Kuntz. He was a member of the former First Mennonite Church of Allentown. He was a 1943 graduate of Allentown High School. Tom worked at the Bethlehem Steel for 43 years before retiring in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, camping, outdoor activities and spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and his favorite vacation spot was York Beach, Maine. Later in life he enjoyed building model ships and creating quilts for his family. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Tom's wonderful Dawes St. neighbors for all their help and kindness throughout the years. He is survived by his daughters, Barbie A. Dunnick, Joy A., wife of Thomas Thiel, and Terri K., wife of Matthew Schaffer; grandchildren, Adam Dunnick, Emily Thiel, James Thiel, Mark Schaffer, Austin Schaffer and his wife Marianne Capps and lifelong friend Buster Oswald. He was predeceased by his brothers Terry, Mellis and Elmer.
Memorial service will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown, PA 18102. Calling will begin at 11:30 am Wednesday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or to the , 968 Postal Rd, Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019