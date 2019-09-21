Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kuntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas T. Kuntz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas T. Kuntz Obituary
Thomas T. Kuntz, 94, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Phoebe Home. He was the husband of the late Faith Joy (Diehl) Kuntz. Born in New Tripoli, he was the son of the late Charles Clement and Lena Olivia Kuntz. He was a member of the former First Mennonite Church of Allentown. He was a 1943 graduate of Allentown High School. Tom worked at the Bethlehem Steel for 43 years before retiring in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, camping, outdoor activities and spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and his favorite vacation spot was York Beach, Maine. Later in life he enjoyed building model ships and creating quilts for his family. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Tom's wonderful Dawes St. neighbors for all their help and kindness throughout the years. He is survived by his daughters, Barbie A. Dunnick, Joy A., wife of Thomas Thiel, and Terri K., wife of Matthew Schaffer; grandchildren, Adam Dunnick, Emily Thiel, James Thiel, Mark Schaffer, Austin Schaffer and his wife Marianne Capps and lifelong friend Buster Oswald. He was predeceased by his brothers Terry, Mellis and Elmer.

Memorial service will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown, PA 18102. Calling will begin at 11:30 am Wednesday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or to the , 968 Postal Rd, Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now