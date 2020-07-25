1/1
Thomas Taylor
Thomas Taylor, 57 of Bethlehem Twp., PA died July 23, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1962 in Brooklyn, NY he was a son of Arleen (Lindheim) Taylor and the late Donald Taylor. Tom was a member of Cornerstone Church and had been a Regional Manager for Presidential Mortgage Company.

He is survived by his mother, Arleen; his wife: Corrie Stenhouse Taylor; sons: Cameron and Malcolm Taylor; brother: Donald Taylor; Corrie's children: William Schneck, Andrea Marshall, Kaitlin Derstine; and 7 grandchildren.

A Celebration of his Life will be held 10 AM Tuesday at Cornerstone Church, 34 S. 2nd St., Easton. Interment is private in Easton Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Arden Courts of Old Orchard, 4098 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, PA 18045. For those uncomfortable attending services due to COVID, please feel free to offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Deepest sympathy to your family. Your son Cameron is a beautiful, wonderful person that you raised in this world. Respect from his coworkers N Gilliam, C Gauitier, K Henderson and R Rivera. We donated trees to be planted in your honor
Nancy Gilliam
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Nancy Gilliam
July 25, 2020
Corrie, Arleen, and family,
My prayers and condolences to all. I knew Tom growing up, and our paths crosses numerous times over the years. He was a great guy, and I am saddened to hear of his passing. May God be with you all during this difficult time and beyond.
Peter Bilotta
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Arleen and Corrie and the rest of you all, sorry to hear about Tom. Gone way too soon, a friend, Roger.
Roger Zarzycki
Friend
July 24, 2020
Tom I enjoyed working with you at National City mortgage and Presidential Mortgage Group. We had great times together working and being part of the Presidents club which took us to many great resorts. You are a special part of my life. May god bless you my friend.
bruce b miller
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Cameron and family,
Our deepest sympathy in the passing of your father. God Bless all of you during this difficult time.

Jim,Kathy and Sarah Smith
James smith
Friend
