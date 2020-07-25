Thomas Taylor, 57 of Bethlehem Twp., PA died July 23, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1962 in Brooklyn, NY he was a son of Arleen (Lindheim) Taylor and the late Donald Taylor. Tom was a member of Cornerstone Church and had been a Regional Manager for Presidential Mortgage Company.
He is survived by his mother, Arleen; his wife: Corrie Stenhouse Taylor; sons: Cameron and Malcolm Taylor; brother: Donald Taylor; Corrie's children: William Schneck, Andrea Marshall, Kaitlin Derstine; and 7 grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will be held 10 AM Tuesday at Cornerstone Church, 34 S. 2nd St., Easton. Interment is private in Easton Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Arden Courts of Old Orchard, 4098 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, PA 18045. For those uncomfortable attending services due to COVID, please feel free to offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
.