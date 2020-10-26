Thomas V. Durich, 76, formerly of Emmaus, passed away October 25, 2020 at Weston Care Center, Hellertown. Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late Victor and Julia (Piech) Durich. Tom served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Stanley Vidmar for many years until his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Mercantile Club, Emmaus, where he served as a Trustee for many years, and he was also a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus.
Survivors: Sons, Thomas Durich and his wife, Cheryl, and James Durich and his wife, Kristi; Daughter, Sherri Durich; Grandchildren, Elizabeth Beck, Morgan Durich, and Matthew Durich; Great-Grandchildren, Madison and Brayden Beck.
Services: 10:30 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Friday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Emmaus Veterans Committee, P.O. Box 253, Emmaus, PA 18049.