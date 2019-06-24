Thomas (Tom) Verghese, of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, after a battle with cancer, on June 22, 2019, at the age of 61. Tom was born in Kerala, India on October 31, 1957 to Annamma and MT Verghese. He completed his training as a marine engineer at the Directorate of Marine Engineering Training, and served in the merchant marines for 9 years, achieving the rank of second engineer and qualifying to become a chief engineer, before changing careers to spend more time with his family. He then received his MBA from the University of Bridgeport and served in a variety of positions in sales and engineering, until, in 2003, he became a founding partner of Keystone Clinical Studies, a clinical trial site that is at the forefront of drug development for neuropsychiatric disorders. He was incredibly gifted and enjoyed many hobbies, ranging from photography to music to public speaking, for which he won many awards. However, his greatest pride and joy was his beloved family.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Anna Verghese, his daughter and son-in-law, Eliana and Tyler Hempel, his brother and sister-in-law, Cherian and Annie Verghese, and his niece and nephew-in-law, Andrea and Christian Rivera, and his niece, Danielle Verghese, and a loving community of extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, MT and Annamma Verghese, and his granddaughter, Norah Hempel.



A memorial celebration in his honour will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 from 7:00-8:30pm, in order to share our stories, songs, and fond memories with family and friends, at Bachman, Kulik and Reinsmith Funeral Homes, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102. Services will be held on June 29, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Road, Allentown, PA 18103. A viewing will be held prior to the service, from 11:00-12:30pm. Published in Morning Call on June 24, 2019