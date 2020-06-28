Thomas W. Boka, of Allentown, passed away on June 24th at the age of 67. He was born in Allentown to the late: Geraldine (Long) and Warren Boka Sr. . Thomas had served in the US Navy and was the Sexton for St. John's Lutheran Church in Allentown for 20+ years as well as volunteering on the church's Property Committee for 11 years. He was involved in the Boy Scouts as a child through adulthood serving as the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 11. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Tony Stewart, and collecting model trains. He was predeceased by his brother Warren Jr. and his beloved dog Tobi. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Regina (Gillmeyer), Sons: Scott and wife Kimberly, and Wayne and wife Abby. Grandchildren Charlotte and Seamus, Sister Diane, and his cat Ally. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2nd starting at 9:00AM until a Service at 10:00AM. Both will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown.



