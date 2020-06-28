Thomas W. Boka
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas W. Boka, of Allentown, passed away on June 24th at the age of 67. He was born in Allentown to the late: Geraldine (Long) and Warren Boka Sr. . Thomas had served in the US Navy and was the Sexton for St. John's Lutheran Church in Allentown for 20+ years as well as volunteering on the church's Property Committee for 11 years. He was involved in the Boy Scouts as a child through adulthood serving as the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 11. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Tony Stewart, and collecting model trains. He was predeceased by his brother Warren Jr. and his beloved dog Tobi. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Regina (Gillmeyer), Sons: Scott and wife Kimberly, and Wayne and wife Abby. Grandchildren Charlotte and Seamus, Sister Diane, and his cat Ally. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2nd starting at 9:00AM until a Service at 10:00AM. Both will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Service
10:00 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 27, 2020
Regina and family, so sorry to hear about Tom passing, deepest sympathy. You are in my prayers.
Renate Parsons
Friend
June 27, 2020
Regina,
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and sympathy to you and your family.
Donna Gerhart
June 27, 2020
I had the privilege of knowing Tom for many years. He was a great father, husband, grandfather and friend.
Linda Armbuster
Friend
June 26, 2020
Regina, Scott and Wayne my most heartfelt sympathy goes out to you. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Peggy Shaw
Peggy Shaw
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved