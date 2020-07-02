1/1
Thomas W. Kolowitz
Thomas W. Kolowitz, who would have been 83 on July 3rd, passed away June 30, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Louise E. (Tauschman) Kolowitz for the past 55 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late William and Emma (Sagl) Kolowitz. Thomas was a Police Officer for the City of Allentown for 31 yrs., retiring as a Lieutenant in the Identification Bureau as a fingerprint expert. He received the "Policeman of the Year" Award in 1996. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Loving Wife, Louise; Children, Christine Walsh and her husband Thomas, Joseph Kolowitz and his wife Jacquelyn, Kathleen Brandstetter and her husband Kevin; Brother, Eugene Kolowitz; Grandchildren, Matthew and Nicholas Walsh, Michael and Andrew Kolowitz, Nicole, Emily, Bethanne and Alyssa Brandstetter; Great Grandchildren, Colin and Michaela Walsh.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tues., July 7th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1046 W. Cedar St., Allentown, PA 18102. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. A viewing will be held Tues. 9-10AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Guests musts wear masks and practice social distancing.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Church at the address above.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 1, 2020
To the Kolowitz family,

Our deepest sympathies on the passing of your husband, father and grandfather. He was a wonderful man and I always enjoyed talking with him when I would stop by your home while growing up. He will remain alive in your hearts forever. God bless his soul.

John, Lissette & Sophia Scrizzi
Friend
