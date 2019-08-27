|
|
Thomas Wayne Lemon, 79, of Center Valley, passed away on Sat., Aug. 24 at Muhlenberg Hospital. He was the loving and devoted husband of Janet Lemon for the past 32 years. He was a good Christian man who loved his family with all his heart. Born in McDonald PA, he was preceded in death by his sister Joyce. Tom was at his best being Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, pack leader to Shar-Pei Zoe, and a loyal Steelers fan. He maintained his life-long love of music starting in his teens with his singing career. He was an entrepreneur who started and grew his own businesses largely driven by his understanding of people and how to make win-win deals. His mastery of Acquire was acknowledged by all his students of the game. Tom's sense of humor and booming voice will be missed by all. As a self-declared coach for many Olympic sports, including all things humanly possible, Tom's comedic sense of humor was enjoyed by all. Survivors: wife Janet, brother Bob Lemon of Maryland and sister Debi Heller of Florida. Daughters Niki McGinty of Bethlehem and Patricia Shaughnessy of Long Island and son Richard Lemon of Oklahoma. Stepsons, Robert, Scott and Gregory Zahm. 12 grandchildren, Michael, Brooke, Carly, Aurora, Arcadia, Wyler, Emma, Fiona, Nolan, Liam, Hunter and Harrison. Viewing and service will be held on Wed., Aug., 28 at the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Calling hours will be 10-11 am with service immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Operation Scarlet, operationscarlet.com or , america.wish.org. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019