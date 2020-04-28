Thomas W. Zborel, 86, of Allentown, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of Lucille J. (Heil) Zborel. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Paul and Serafina (Blaha) Zborel. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Orefield. Thomas was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Mack Trucks after more than 30 years of service. Thomas was an extraordinarily talented mechanic and masterful auto body repairman, a gift that he generously and enthusiastically shared with generations of friends and family. He found true joy in serving others, fixing the unfixable, MacGyvering creative solutions to all of life's problems, and gathering with friends and family at every opportunity. Thomas was deeply loved and admired by all who knew him. A beloved and dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was exceptionally hard working and determined, a model of ingenuity, devotion, kindness, gentleness, tenacity, and love. Always active and on-the-go, when not in his garage you could find him with those he loved - riding horses and four-wheelers, taking us all out on the boat for a ride, sitting around a campfire, breakfast with the guys at the Parkland Diner, watching old movies, enjoying a good rocking chair, basically anywhere as long as he was with his wife. He was happiest surrounded by friends and family, telling stories over meals, filling the home with laughter - and the occasional tune on the harmonica or accordion. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years, Lucille; son, William J. Zborel; daughter Tammy L., wife of Eric A. Trimbur; niece, Jacqueline, wife of Douglas Lloyd and nephews David P. Honald and wife Deborah, and Gregory J. Honald and wife Julie. He is predeceased by brother Paul, sisters Irene Timmer and Stephania Honald. Private family service will be held Thursday April 30th at Trexler Funeral Home. A celebration of Thomas' extraordinary life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in loving memory of Tom's enjoyment of good food, the family encourages ongoing support of our local diners and restaurants. Additional contributions may be considered towards the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, www.vfw.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.