Thomas William Lasko, 62, of Bethlehem, died on April 10, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem, son of the late Robert J. Lasko, Sr. and the late Geraldine "Bunny" (Guzzo) Lasko. Tom grew up in Southside Bethlehem and he was a graduate of Liberty High School and earned his associates degree from Northampton Community College. He loved sports; especially baseball, and was inducted into the Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame. Tom worked for the Bethlehem Housing Authority, was a clerk at the state liquor stores, delivered flowers for the Country Rose Florist and was a teller at The Downs Lehigh Valley. Tom will be dearly missed by his children, Michael (Brianna); David (Elizabeth); and Michelle (Dan); his three grandchildren, who he loved with all of his heart; his siblings, Robert J., Jr. (Sharon); John D. (Cathy); James R. (Carol); and Nancy Strobel (Cub); as well as his nieces and nephews. He was recently preceded in death by his best buddy; his dog, Laci.A ceremony to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem PA 18015 and/or , 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.