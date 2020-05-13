Timothy A. Gohn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy A. Gohn, 54, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Suzanne (Nafus) Gohn. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in August 2019. Born in York, he was a son of Barry LeRoy Gohn of York and the late Carla (Geesey) Gohn. Timothy received an Associate Degree in Business Management and was a retail manager at various companies for many years. He was an avid hunter and a sports fanatic. Timothy loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Dolphins.

Survivors: Wife, Suzanne; Father, Barry; Son: Austin and his wife Colleen (Pellak) Gohn of Souderton; Daughters: Carly and Lindsay Gohn, both of Quakertown; Granddaughter: Raelynn; Brother: Barry LeRoy Gohn II and his wife Glenda of Havelock, NC; Sister: Tamri and her husband T.R. Wampler of York; Step-children: Kayla and Devon Wagner, both of Breinigsville; Step-grandchildren: Averiana and Trinity.

Services: Private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family, c/o Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, PA 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 13, 2020
God bless your soul and rest in peace Tim
Clayton Jr
Family
May 13, 2020
Oh boss man I still can not believe you are gone, thank you for all the laughs and always having my back and for just being all around an amazing man and boss. I am truly heartbroken
Holly
Coworker
May 13, 2020
Tim you will be truly missed! You were a beautiful soul and I am so glad I was given the opportunity to meet you! No matter what you faced you always had a positive attitude and I truly admired that about you! I'm sending love and healing vibes to your family during this tragic time! Rest In Peace Tim!
Nikki Reyes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved