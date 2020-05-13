Timothy A. Gohn, 54, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Suzanne (Nafus) Gohn. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in August 2019. Born in York, he was a son of Barry LeRoy Gohn of York and the late Carla (Geesey) Gohn. Timothy received an Associate Degree in Business Management and was a retail manager at various companies for many years. He was an avid hunter and a sports fanatic. Timothy loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Dolphins.
Survivors: Wife, Suzanne; Father, Barry; Son: Austin and his wife Colleen (Pellak) Gohn of Souderton; Daughters: Carly and Lindsay Gohn, both of Quakertown; Granddaughter: Raelynn; Brother: Barry LeRoy Gohn II and his wife Glenda of Havelock, NC; Sister: Tamri and her husband T.R. Wampler of York; Step-children: Kayla and Devon Wagner, both of Breinigsville; Step-grandchildren: Averiana and Trinity.
Services: Private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family, c/o Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, PA 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com
Survivors: Wife, Suzanne; Father, Barry; Son: Austin and his wife Colleen (Pellak) Gohn of Souderton; Daughters: Carly and Lindsay Gohn, both of Quakertown; Granddaughter: Raelynn; Brother: Barry LeRoy Gohn II and his wife Glenda of Havelock, NC; Sister: Tamri and her husband T.R. Wampler of York; Step-children: Kayla and Devon Wagner, both of Breinigsville; Step-grandchildren: Averiana and Trinity.
Services: Private.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family, c/o Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, PA 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.