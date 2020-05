Timothy A. Gohn, 54, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in the In-Patient Hospice Unit of L.V. Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Suzanne (Nafus) Gohn. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in August 2019. Born in York, he was a son of Barry LeRoy Gohn of York and the late Carla (Geesey) Gohn. Timothy received an Associate Degree in Business Management and was a retail manager at various companies for many years. He was an avid hunter and a sports fanatic. Timothy loved the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Dolphins.Survivors: Wife, Suzanne; Father, Barry; Son: Austin and his wife Colleen (Pellak) Gohn of Souderton; Daughters: Carly and Lindsay Gohn, both of Quakertown; Granddaughter: Raelynn; Brother: Barry LeRoy Gohn II and his wife Glenda of Havelock, NC; Sister: Tamri and her husband T.R. Wampler of York; Step-children: Kayla and Devon Wagner, both of Breinigsville; Step-grandchildren: Averiana and Trinity.Services: Private.Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family, c/o Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, PA 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com