1/1
Timothy A. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy A. Smith 43, of Allentown passed away on Monday August 31, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Michael D. and Darlene L. (Vanhorn) Smith. If you met Tim once you would never forget him. He was loyal with a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody, no questions asked. In his younger years Timmy was notorious for his wrestling and football skills at the East Side Youth Center and Dieruff High School, Class of 1994. Timothy proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed fishing, camping and volunteering his time at the Lebanon Veterans Hospital. Surviving is his brother; Eric A. and his wife Heather and their children Brody A. and Brinley P. Smith, of Coplay. Services will be Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 8:00PM. Calling hours will be 6:00-8:00PM at the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses c/o the Funeral Home. Timmy's GoFundMe link is https://gf.me/u/yv2cd8

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Service
08:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved