Timothy A. Smith 43, of Allentown passed away on Monday August 31, 2020. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Michael D. and Darlene L. (Vanhorn) Smith. If you met Tim once you would never forget him. He was loyal with a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody, no questions asked. In his younger years Timmy was notorious for his wrestling and football skills at the East Side Youth Center and Dieruff High School, Class of 1994. Timothy proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed fishing, camping and volunteering his time at the Lebanon Veterans Hospital. Surviving is his brother; Eric A. and his wife Heather and their children Brody A. and Brinley P. Smith, of Coplay. Services will be Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 8:00PM. Calling hours will be 6:00-8:00PM at the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to help defray funeral expenses c/o the Funeral Home. Timmy's GoFundMe link is https://gf.me/u/yv2cd8