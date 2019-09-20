Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Catholic Church
1046 W. Cedar St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Catholic Church
1046 W. Cedar St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Volack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy A. Volack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy A. Volack Obituary
Timothy A. Volack, 55, of Orefield, passed away, Wednesday September 18, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Marie (Mahler) Volack of Allentown and the late Theodore R. Volack Sr. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church Allentown. He was employed as an auto mechanic for the Kelly Group on Lehigh St. in Allentown and the former Jack Jones Buick of Bethlehem. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, skiing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Marie; siblings, Theodore Jr. and his wife Crystal, Annmarie wife of David Faust, Christopher, Suellen Knappenberger and partner Todd Zellner and Vincent and wife Holly. He was the number one uncle to his nieces and nephews and great nephew. He was predeceased by his nephew Theodore III.

Mass 11:30 am Monday September 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Catholic Church 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 10:30 am Monday in the church. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions may be made to the Church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now