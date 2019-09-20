|
|
Timothy A. Volack, 55, of Orefield, passed away, Wednesday September 18, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Marie (Mahler) Volack of Allentown and the late Theodore R. Volack Sr. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church Allentown. He was employed as an auto mechanic for the Kelly Group on Lehigh St. in Allentown and the former Jack Jones Buick of Bethlehem. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, skiing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his mother, Marie; siblings, Theodore Jr. and his wife Crystal, Annmarie wife of David Faust, Christopher, Suellen Knappenberger and partner Todd Zellner and Vincent and wife Holly. He was the number one uncle to his nieces and nephews and great nephew. He was predeceased by his nephew Theodore III.
Mass 11:30 am Monday September 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Catholic Church 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 10:30 am Monday in the church. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to the Church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019