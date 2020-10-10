Timothy Barlok, 58, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020, at home. He was the son of Marie and (the late) Augustine Barlok. Born on March 23, 1962 in Bethlehem, Tim attended Liberty High School, and enjoyed coaching his son in little league baseball and football. He worked at Avient (PolyOne) and liked to spend time hunting, fishing, and cooking. His family fondly remembers him as a great guy with a big heart, and nothing brought him greater joy than spending time with his grandsons Chase and Jaxon. He is survived by his son, Timothy, husband of Krysta, his grandsons Chase and Jaxon, his brother Glenn, sisters Sara, Donna, and Kim, nephews Jason, husband of Stephanie, Chad, and Michael, and nieces Cailie, Marina, Arianna and nephew Mason. He is also predeceased by a nephew Glenn. Services will be private. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com