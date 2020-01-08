|
|
Timothy Batz of New Tripoli, 48, passed away on December 24, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Audrey Hendricks and late Kenneth Batz.
Tim is survived by sister, Donna Batz and brother-in-law Dale Raudenbush and stepsister, Tammy Hendricks; daughters, Amber Hamm and Hayley Sicher, nieces Kaylee and Sadie, nephews Brandon, Christopher and Dwayne; grandchild Koen. He is predeceased by sisters Jamie Lee Metzger and Carrie Ann Metzger.
Tim was the owner of Batz Construction known by many for his loud and lively conversations, delightful jokes starting with "Hey, did ya hear about the…", always having an open door and helping hands for anyone. He most loved fishing, hunting and boating.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Tripoli Fire Company, 7242 Decatur St., New Tripoli, Pa. from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Please bring along a funny story. Interment is private. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020