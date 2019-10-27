|
|
Timothy D. Fritz, 62, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on October 15th, 2019. Born on April 21, 1957 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harold and Jacqueline Fritz. He was a 1975 graduate of William Allen High School and followed in his grandfather's and father's footsteps into the family business and then established his own business, Scot Lubricants.
Tim had a passion for family, friends, travel, RVing, good food (especially his own cooking), wine, Jimmy Buffet music, and his home and property. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit.
Survivors: partner, Dot Ouellette; son, Adam Fritz and his wife, Marci of Moore Township, PA; daughter, Amber Wilson and her partner Troy Ralston of Avondale, PA; granddaughters Emma Bast, Gianna Wilson and Sullivan Ralston; brother Randy Fritz (Pauletta); sister Lisa Folajtar; uncles, aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tim was predeceased by his daughter, Ariane.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at the 1760 Pub N Grille, Trexlertown, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Donations may be sent to Tails of Valor, https://www.tailsofvalor.org.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019