Timothy J. Berback, 53, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly at home on August 8, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem; son of Thomas F. Berback and the late Nadine (Frankenfield) Berback. Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Trish" (Bell) Berback.
Timothy will forever be remembered as a family man; he was devoted to his children, Ryan, Kaitlyn, and Kyle Berback. He focused his life on their interests, activities, and education. Timothy will also be dearly missed by his sisters, Kristine Kunsman and Stephanie Bour; and brother, Thomas Berback and wife, Enza; as well as his nieces, Lauren and Taylor, and nephew, Jonathan.
Timothy was a graduate of Temple University.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Due to pandemic restrictions, a mask will be required for entry and the number of people permitted in the building at one time is limited to 25. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
