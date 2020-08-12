1/1
Timothy J. Berback
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy J. Berback, 53, of Bethlehem, died unexpectedly at home on August 8, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem; son of Thomas F. Berback and the late Nadine (Frankenfield) Berback. Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Trish" (Bell) Berback.

Timothy will forever be remembered as a family man; he was devoted to his children, Ryan, Kaitlyn, and Kyle Berback. He focused his life on their interests, activities, and education. Timothy will also be dearly missed by his sisters, Kristine Kunsman and Stephanie Bour; and brother, Thomas Berback and wife, Enza; as well as his nieces, Lauren and Taylor, and nephew, Jonathan.

Timothy was a graduate of Temple University.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Due to pandemic restrictions, a mask will be required for entry and the number of people permitted in the building at one time is limited to 25. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Burial
01:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michele Crockett
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved