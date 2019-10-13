|
Timothy J. Fatzinger, 50, of Catasauqua, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in his mother's home after a battle with cancer. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Robert O. Fatzinger, Sr. and Nancy L. (Horvath) Richey. He was employed at Hannabery Electric and Kraft Foods as well as a "bouncer" (security) at several local establishments.
Survivors: mother, Allentown; father and wife, Norma M., Allentown; brother, Robert, Jr., Plainfield IL; nephew, Caden, and niece, Emerson, Plainfield; cousins.
Services: private.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2019