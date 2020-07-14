Timothy J. Rohrback passed in peace at home surrounded by the love of his family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Tim was born on September 17, 1957 to parents, Frank and Nancy Rohrback and older brother Frank. Better known as Pa, he was a generous man that was well respected, is missed, and will always be loved. He is survived by his devoted wife, of 44 years, Tena (Anita). Proud father of Wendy and her husband Jeff, David and his wife JoAnne and Peter and his wife Mae; and super-hero to grandchildren, Zachary, Hunter, Alex, Allie, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Ming.
Tim had many jobs and skills but his career was spent as a crane operator for Bethlehem Steel. His later years were spent providing loving care to his Great-Aunt Lois.
If you would like to honor his memory, then love your family passionately, help someone in need, spend quality time having fun with those you love, grill up some great steaks, sit by a fire, play with your dog, go to a race with your friends, rock out to some Steely Dan and give generously.
Tim desired that no services be held at his passing, but his life celebrated in the future with his family at a beloved location.
The family kindly requested that flowers are not sent, but rather keep the family in your thoughts and prayers, and if you wish to do something more, please give to your favorite charity
or the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.