Timothy M. Stevenson, 52 of Slatington passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 29, 2020. He was the husband of Kim R. Melville for 31 years. Tim was born in Philadelphia on April 27, 1968 son of the late Andrew and Frances (Corino) Stevenson. Tim was true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved the Three Stooges, Johnny Cash and spending time with his precious grandchildren.
Survivors: His wife Kim, daughters Kendra M. Stevenson, Corissa L. Stevenson and Samantha A. Stevenson, grandchildren Ava, Aidyn and Teagan; sisters Kathleen McCrorey (John) and Dorothy Chickilly (fiancé Todd Storat), brothers Shawn Stevenson and Raymond Cantoral (Melissa) and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing: Sunday October 4, 2020 from 2PM-4PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown, PA 18103. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the Family in care of the Funeral Home.