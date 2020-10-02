1/
Timothy M. Stevenson
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy M. Stevenson, 52 of Slatington passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 29, 2020. He was the husband of Kim R. Melville for 31 years. Tim was born in Philadelphia on April 27, 1968 son of the late Andrew and Frances (Corino) Stevenson. Tim was true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved the Three Stooges, Johnny Cash and spending time with his precious grandchildren.

Survivors: His wife Kim, daughters Kendra M. Stevenson, Corissa L. Stevenson and Samantha A. Stevenson, grandchildren Ava, Aidyn and Teagan; sisters Kathleen McCrorey (John) and Dorothy Chickilly (fiancé Todd Storat), brothers Shawn Stevenson and Raymond Cantoral (Melissa) and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing: Sunday October 4, 2020 from 2PM-4PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown, PA 18103. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the Family in care of the Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved