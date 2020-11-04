1/
Timothy P. Dugan
1962 - 2020
Timothy P. Dugan, 58, of Bethlehem passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 2, 2020. Born on January 6, 1962, he was the son of Hugh J.P. Dugan, Jr. and Marian V. (Jennings) Dugan.

Tim was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. He would visit Lambeau field every year to watch a game. He enjoyed going to Peck's Pond to the family cabin, going to dinner with friends and loved going to Musikfest. Tim especially loved and cherished his dog, Thor.

He will be lovingly remembered by his parents; sisters, Mary Dugan and Cathy Uhler and her husband, David; brothers, Joe Dugan and his wife, Brooke and Hugh Dugan, III.; nephews, Paul and Joey Dugan and niece Shannon Callaghan.

Services will be private

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom 1049 MacArthur Rd. P.O. Box 424 Whitehall, PA 18052.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connnellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
