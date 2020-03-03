|
Timothy P. Smith, 73, of Upper Saucon Township passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Evelyn (Lavor) and Paul R. Smith. Tim and his wife, Judith (Pfeiffer) Smith celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2019. He was a graduate of Louis E. Dieruff High School, a Mack Trucks, Inc. retiree and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Limeport. Tim enjoyed researching his Ancestry, but his greatest love was his wife and family. He was a member of Greenleaf Lodge #561 F.&A.M. and Lehigh Consistory in Allentown and Rajah Shrine in Reading. Mr. Smith was a former member of the Rajah Oriental Band.
Survivors: Wife, Judy; Sons: James, Christopher (Cynthia), David (Kimberly) all of Center Valley; Sister: Elaine Beller; Sister-in-law: Barbara Huber; Brothers: Rodney, Ricky and Mark Smith. Tim was most proud of his grandchildren: Geneieve (Matt) Emerich, Christopher, Jessica and Breanna Smith.
Services: A private service will be held at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020