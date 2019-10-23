|
Timothy R. Freeman, 21, of Macungie, passed away October 20, 2019. Born in Abington, PA, he was a son of Paul D. and Karen A. (Keefe) Freeman. Timothy graduated in 2016 from Emmaus High School and he attended Penn State and currently was studying at Temple University. Timothy had a love for the outdoors, hiking, photography, cross-country road trips and hanging out with his brothers.
Survivors: Loving Parents; Brothers, Andrew J. Freeman and his wife Alexis, Seth E. Freeman and his wife Veray and Joel D. Freeman; Maternal Grandparents, Edward and Joyce Keefe; Paternal Grandparents, Dennis and Johanne Freeman; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Services: Memorial 10:30AM Sat., Oct. 26th at Bethel Bible Fellowship Church, 418 Elm St., Emmaus. Burial will follow at Western Salisbury Cemetery. A time of visitation with the family will be held 9-10:30AM Sat. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Anthem of Hope at www.anthemofhope.org.
